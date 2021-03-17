8 eating habits that can interfere with sleep

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 6:13 AM ET, Wed March 17, 2021

Limit spicy foods, such as hot buffalo wings, as they can make it hard to fall asleep.
Photos: Avoid these eating habits that can cause poor sleep
Limit spicy foods, such as hot buffalo wings, as they can make it hard to fall asleep.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Drinking too much caffeine can affect your sleep.
Photos: Avoid these eating habits that can cause poor sleep
Drinking too much caffeine can affect your sleep.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
It&#39;s not just coffee. Caffeine is also found in tea, soft drinks, energy drinks and chocolate.
Photos: Avoid these eating habits that can cause poor sleep
It's not just coffee. Caffeine is also found in tea, soft drinks, energy drinks and chocolate.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
That big creamy pasta or other heavy meal can cause bloating, making it difficult to fall or stay asleep.
Photos: Avoid these eating habits that can cause poor sleep
That big creamy pasta or other heavy meal can cause bloating, making it difficult to fall or stay asleep.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
Fat takes longer to digest and can cause discomfort when lying down.
Photos: Avoid these eating habits that can cause poor sleep
Fat takes longer to digest and can cause discomfort when lying down.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Too much sugar in your bedtime snacks can disrupt sleep.
Photos: Avoid these eating habits that can cause poor sleep
Too much sugar in your bedtime snacks can disrupt sleep.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
While drinking alcohol may help you fall asleep, it can disturb your rest during the night.
Photos: Avoid these eat