Dirty Dozen 2021: View the list of foods with the most and least pesticides

The 2021 'Dirty Dozen' list of pesticide-laden fruits and vegetables
Strawberries – Strawberries topped the Environmental Working Group's Dirty Dozen list in 2021 for the sixth year in a row. The most recent report states they are the fresh produce most likely to remain contaminated with pesticide residues, even after being washed. Testing found 90% of strawberries had at least one pesticide, while 30% had residues of 10 or more pesticides.
Spinach – Conventionally grown spinach, in the second spot again this year, has more pesticide residues by weight than all other produce tested, "with three-fourths of samples tested contaminated with a neurotoxic bug killer banned from use on food crops in Europe," EWG said.
Nectarines – Nectarines are fourth on the list this year. More than 90% of samples of strawberries, apples, cherries, spinach, nectarines and leafy greens tested positive for residues of two or more pesticides.
Apples – Apples are fifth this year, the EWG said. Apples are typically treated with diphenylamine, a chemical treatment used to prevent brown or black patches. Diphenylamine is banned in Europe due to a link to stomach and esophageal cancers.