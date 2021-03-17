Japan's failure to recognize same-sex marriage is 'unconstitutional,' court rules

(CNN) A Japanese court has ruled that not allowing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, according to Kyodo News agency, a landmark decision that could herald a new era for marriage equality in the country.

It's the first time that a court has ruled on the constitutionality of same-sex marriage in Japan, the only Group of Seven (G7) country that has not recognized either same-sex civil unions or same-sex marriage

The case began in 2019, when three couples in Hokkaido prefecture filed a lawsuit claiming 1 million yen (about $9,160) in damages each for the psychological harm caused by the government not allowing same-sex marriage, Kyodo News reported.

Japan does not recognize same-sex unions nationwide, although some parts of the country issue " partnership certificates " that grant some rights benefiting heterosexual couples to same-sex couples.

Sapporo District Court in Hokkaido ruled Wednesday the government's lack of recognition for same-sex marriage was in breach of a section of the constitution that requires equal laws for everyone, Kyodo News reported.