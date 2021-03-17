Tanzania's President John Magufuli dies after weeks unseen

(CNN) Tanzania's President John Magufuli has died, his government announced on its official Facebook page Wednesday.

The 61-year-old president, who usually made weekly public appearances at Sunday church services, had not been seen since February 27, fueling speculation that he was ill and was being treated abroad.

A Tanzanian opposition leader called on the government to tell the public about the president's health amid growing speculation, Reuters reported Tuesday.

"It is important for the government to inform the public about the president's health to reduce ongoing fear," Zitto Kabwe, leader of the ACT-Wazalendo party, said in a statement. "The president's health is not supposed to be a secret."

Tanzanian President John Magufuli attended the inauguration of Incumbent South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on May 25, 2019.

Known as "The Bulldozer" for his tough stance against corruption and for his hardline policies, Magufuli swept to victory in October 2015 as Tanzania's fifth president.