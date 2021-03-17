A 5,000-mile living wall could hold back the world's largest desert

To hold back the Sahara Desert, the Great Green Wall initiative hopes to restore 100 million hectares of land in North Africa by 2030.
Launched in 2007, the project spans 11 countries in the Sahel region, an area that sits just below the Sahara Desert -- making it very vulnerable to desertification. Not only does the initiative hope to combat decades of land degradation and climate change-related droughts, but it also aims to educate and employ those who are hardest hit. In Koyly Alpha, Senegal, women are paid to care for tens of thousands of seedlings planted as part of the Great Green Wall project.
A variety of conservation techniques will be implemented, from reforestation to water management. The goal is to create a 9-mile-wide and 5,000-mile-long mosaic of trees, vegetation, grasslands and plants.
Restoring the land and increasing fertility will create economic opportunities for local communities. Here in Senegal, members of the Women's Association of Koyly pull weeds from seedlings as part of their work.