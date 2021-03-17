A 5,000-mile living wall could hold back the world's largest desert

Photos:

Launched in 2007, the project spans 11 countries in the Sahel region, an area that sits just below the Sahara Desert -- making it very vulnerable to desertification. Not only does the initiative hope to combat decades of land degradation and climate change-related droughts, but it also aims to educate and employ those who are hardest hit. In Koyly Alpha, Senegal, women are paid to care for tens of thousands of seedlings planted as part of the Great Green Wall project.