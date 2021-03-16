Mother and daughter accused of accessing student accounts to rig homecoming court vote

(CNN) A mother and daughter in Pensacola, Florida, have been accused of rigging a high school homecoming court election by accessing accounts without authorization, authorities said Monday.

Laura Rose Carroll, 50, was arrested Monday and booked into the Escambia County Jail with a bond of $8,500, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said in a news release. Her 17-year-old daughter was taken into custody and transferred to the Escambia Regional Juvenile Detention Center, it said.

When reached by CNN, a man identifying himself as Carroll's husband, said, "We have no comment right now. Our lawyers told us not to speak and we will have our day in court."

The FDLE said it was contacted in November 2020 by the Escambia County School District over allegations of unauthorized access to hundreds of student accounts.

