7 dead in shootings at three spas in metro Atlanta

Atlanta (CNN) At least three people were killed and two were wounded after a shooting Tuesday at a massage parlor in an Atlanta suburb, and four people were killed at two other spas in Atlanta, authorities said.

Investigators said they were trying to determine whether the shootings were connected.

Deputies were called to Young's Asian Massage near Acworth, Georgia, for reports of a shooting, Cherokee County Sheriff's spokesperson Howard J. Baker said.

Responding deputies found five people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three were transported to a hospital where one died.

