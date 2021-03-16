A man with autism asks future employers to 'take a chance on me' in a heartfelt, handwritten viral letter

(CNN) A soon-to-be high school graduate started his job search in a unique way -- he wrote a candid open letter and posted it on LinkedIn.

Ryan Lowry has autism and wants future employers to understand that while he may learn in a different way, he is worth taking a chance on.

"I realize that someone like you will have to take a chance on me, I don't learn like typical people do," Lowry wrote in the letter. "I would need a mentor to teach me, but I learn quickly, once you explain it, I get it. I promise that if you hire me and teach me, you'll be glad that you did. I will show up every day, do what you tell me to do, and work really hard."

Ryan Lowry, 20, in Leesburg, Virginia, wrote this cover letter to potential employers.

Lowry, who recently celebrated his 20th birthday, is about to complete a post-graduate high school program for special needs children.

The Leesburg, Virginia, resident is looking forward to starting the career he always dreamed of being in: animation. Currently, he works at a coffee shop called SimplyBe , but his employment will end once he graduates. So he decided to pen a cover letter to potential employers.

