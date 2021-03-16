A Houston baby is 'fighting for his life' after police shot him while pursuing an armed robbery suspect

(CNN) A 1-year-old boy is "fighting for his life" and struggling to breathe on his own after being shot in the head by Houston police, the baby's mother and attorneys representing her said Tuesday.

The shooting took place March 3 when Daisha Smalls was pumping gas and she saw police cars and heard sirens, she said in a news conference Tuesday. Her son, Legend, was in the back seat of the vehicle. Smalls said a man then got into her vehicle and told her to give him the car.

"I wouldn't give him my car because I let him know that I have a child in my car and that I would not leave my car without my son," Smalls said through tears. Smalls said she was sitting in the car when the man jumped in and police were right behind them.

"Before I knew what happened they were already shooting at my car and I was just scared for my son's life," Smalls said.

Legend Smalls was shot in the head by Houston police on March 3.

Houston police had a different telling of events, according to a March 4 statement from Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy Finner. Smalls was not in the car when shooting took place, Finner said.

Read More