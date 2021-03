Hometown hero Ruth Bader Ginsburg honored with bronze statue in Brooklyn

(CNN) A larger-than-life bronze statue of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is on display in her hometown of Brooklyn.

The 7-foot-tall, 650-pound statue was unveiled last week at City Point Brooklyn, a mixed-use development about a half mile away from the Brooklyn Bridge.

It was created by Australian artists Gillie and Marc, who got Ginsburg's approval for the statue before she died in September 2020 from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer

"We had the honor and privilege to create Justice Ginsburg's distinguished likeness in everlasting bronze as a part of Statues for Equality . The final statue, reflects her wish to be depicted in a dignified manner," the artists said in a statement

The statue is open to the public, but reservations are required.

