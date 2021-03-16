Jesuits commit $100 million to the descendants of people the order once enslaved

(CNN) In 1838, the Jesuits who ran Georgetown University sold 272 enslaved people to pay off the university's debts.

Many of them baptized Catholic, they were bought by planters to work in sugar plantations in Louisiana. The transaction was one of the largest sales of human beings in US history.

Now, the Jesuit Conference of Canada and the US has pledged $100 million toward a $1 billion goal, funds that will be used in part to support descendants' education.

Joe Stewart, a business executive from Grand Rapids, Michigan, didn't know his ancestors were among the people sold until he read about it in a 2016 article in The New York Times.

