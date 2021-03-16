Family of teen internet personality Bianca Devins confront her murderer during emotional sentencing hearing

(CNN) The family of Bianca Devins, the 17-year-old internet personality whose July 2019 murder was broadcast online by her killer, confronted him in court at his sentencing hearing Tuesday.

Before the sentence came down against Brandon Clark -- who pleaded guilty to Devins' murder -- her younger sister Olivia, her mother Kim and grandfather, Frank Williams, each provided victim impact statements.

Olivia Devins, who is now 17 years old -- the same age Bianca was at the time of her death -- spoke of the frequent nightmares she suffers, her inability to trust meeting new people and of being forced to delete her social media accounts after continually being re-sent photos Clark had posted online of Bianca's body after the murder.

"Many random people set their profile pictures as my sister's death photo and went on my page knowing I would, without a doubt, see it," Olivia Devins said through tears. "The picture, to this day, continues to be sent to me, but I now have all of my social media accounts deleted."

Kim Devins, Bianca's mother, implored the judge to sentence Clark to prison "for the rest of his life."

