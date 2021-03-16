Ammon Bundy won't wear mask in courthouse so judge has him arrested for failure to appear

(CNN) Ammon Bundy, who was to go on trial after being charged with trespassing in the Idaho Statehouse last year, was arrested Monday after he refused to wear a mask in court.

According to Ada County Sheriff spokesperson Patrick Orr, the Idaho Supreme Court has a mask mandate for anyone entering a courthouse, but when Bundy showed up Monday morning for the first day of his jury trial he wouldn't wear one and was denied entry.

Magistrate Judge David Manweiler then issued a warrant for failure to appear, a misdemeanor.

Bundy was arrested and taken to the Ada County Jail where he is being held on $10,000 bond, Orr said.

CNN reached out to Bundy for comment but didn't get an immediate reply. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.