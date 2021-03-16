(CNN) A 19-year-old Russian hockey player has died after being hit in the head by a puck, his club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Timur Faizutdinov, a defenseman for Dynamo St. Petersburg's junior team, passed away today after he was injured during a match in Yaroslavl, Russia, on March 12.

"Timur Faizutdinov was injured on March 12 in Yaroslavl during a match against Lokomotiv. The puck hit the head area, the player was hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors fought for his life for three days," the statement said.

Dynamo said upcoming games later today and in the following days will begin with a minute of silence for Faizutdinov.

Read More