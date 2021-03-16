CNN Sport named Digital Publisher of the Year at the 2020 SJA British Sports Journalism Awards

(CNN)CNN Sport has been crowned Digital Publisher of the Year at the 2020 SJA British Sports Journalism Awards for the first time.
Up against competition from Sky Sports, The Athletic UK, The Coaches' Voice, The Telegraph and Wales Online, CNN Sport was singled out by the judges for having "a very polished, high-skilled and in-depth entry with standout production values."
Judges also identified how CNN "brought television production values to the digital experience" in an entry that showcased written features, original interviews, bespoke video treatments and inventive use of graphics.
The submission delivered stories around important topics, notably body image and racism, and also showcased how CNN Sport has adapted during the logistical challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a list of the pieces submitted:
- Frozen in time: How eight female climbers were pinned at the top of a mountain in the USSR in the worst storm for 25 years
- 30 years of dreaming: Liverpool's agonizing wait for English football's biggest prize
- From Munich terror attack to Voyager space mission: How an Olympic image achieved immortality
- Bodybuilder Rene Campbell wants to change the view of what women should look like
- Wilfried Zaha says he's 'scared' to open Instagram due to number of racist messages
- Ex-F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone says Black people are often 'more racist than White people,' even as he praises Lewis Hamilton's drive for diversity
CNN Sport was also nominated in three other categories at this year's SJA Awards, which recognize the best contributors to the UK's sports journalism industry.
CNN World Sport was shortlisted in the Television/Digital Show category, while Amanda Davies was nominated for Broadcast Journalist and Calum Trenamen for Young Sports Journalist.
Last year, CNN Sport's Christina Macfarlane made history as the first woman to win Broadcast Journalist of the year at the SJA Awards, which was also the first time CNN had won an SJA award.