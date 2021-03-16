CNN Sport named Digital Publisher of the Year at the 2020 SJA British Sports Journalism Awards

(CNN) CNN Sport has been crowned Digital Publisher of the Year at the 2020 SJA British Sports Journalism Awards for the first time.

Up against competition from Sky Sports, The Athletic UK, The Coaches' Voice, The Telegraph and Wales Online, CNN Sport was singled out by the judges for having "a very polished, high-skilled and in-depth entry with standout production values."

Judges also identified how CNN "brought television production values to the digital experience" in an entry that showcased written features, original interviews, bespoke video treatments and inventive use of graphics.

The submission delivered stories around important topics, notably body image and racism, and also showcased how CNN Sport has adapted during the logistical challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list of the pieces submitted: