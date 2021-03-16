W. Ralph Eubanks is the author of the new book "A Place Like Mississippi: A Journey Through a Real and Imagined Literary Landscape" (Timber Press), as well as "Ever Is a Long Time" and "The House at the End of the Road." He is a visiting professor of English and Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi. The views expressed here are his. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Last year, the late Randall Kenan spoke at the University of Mississippi about his work as a writer and the role of the writer in society. Kenan said, "for a community to change they have to understand the devastation they are wreaking on certain people."

Ralph Eubanks headshot

Yes, Georgia flipped blue because of a massive voter enfranchisement effort. But I like to think that it was also the groundbreaking work of Georgia writers, from James Alan McPherson and Alice Walker to Tayari Jones, who all created a literary culture in their home state that helped its populace begin to see the devastation that was being imposed on many of its citizens. Southern writing today embraces a variety of identities and perspectives, and even includes writers who are Southern transplants as well as natives, revealing how those who choose to live in the South must also inhabit the very idea of the South -- and not just its political realm -- in order to change it.

Moving from a nation enraptured by White supre