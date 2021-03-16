London (CNN) Within the space of a few days, the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine has ground to a standstill in virtually all of western Europe.

The actions of European governments have surprised experts, and caused a myriad of questions among people who have had or are in line to get the shot.

But the pervading message from health experts is one of calm; when placed in context the reported cases of blood clotting are rare and no greater than numbers would be in the general population, while the vaccine has been proven to work in reducing Covid-19 cases.

"At the minute, I'm just not seeing any reason at all why any country would pause the AstraZeneca vaccine. It doesn't really make much sense to me," Michael Head, senior research fellow in Global Health at the University of Southampton, told CNN.

"These vaccines are to protect against a pandemic virus. There is an urgency to the rollout," he added. "So pausing a vaccine campaign without a very good reason at this point in time just seems a bad move."

How we got here

Europe has taken a muddled stance towards the AstraZeneca vaccine since it was first approved for use in the European Union in late January.

In the space of a few weeks, several EU countries have angrily rebuked the firm for failing to provide its full amount of promised doses; cast doubts about its efficacy in older people only to then revert their stance; blocked shipments of the vaccine from leaving the continent; and now paused their rollouts over concerns around links to blood clots.

"The AstraZeneca candidate vaccine does seem to have been a bit of a political football, for reasons I don't really understand," Head said.

"It's all been a bit unedifying to watch from a scientific point of view," he added. "In terms of the science behind the vaccine, it's safe, it's effective, it's a very good vaccine."

The latest episode began last week when Denmark put a two-week pause on the vaccine -- citing a few reports of clotting in people who had received the shot, including one fatal case. Norway soon followed, later citing reports of three clotting cases, including one death reported on Monday.

Those incidents have not been confirmed to be linked to the vaccine.

Since then, virtually all of western Europe has stopped using the shot, but countries are reminding citizens that those decisions are precautionary while they wait on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to review the incidents.

The agency will meet on Thursday, and the World Health Organization (WHO) is analyzing the reports on Tuesday -- but both bodies have said there is currently no evidence of a link with blood clotting, with the EMA adding that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

How many cases are there -- and are they serious?

No cases of clotting have yet been linked to the vaccine -- that's what the EMA and WHO are analyzing, and the EMA are expected to issue their advice to countries on Thursday.

But even the reported cases of clotting in inoculated people are very few and far between. In Denmark, one fatality prompted the initial wave of suspensions. After giving out 1.7 million AstraZeneca doses, Germany has uncovered just seven cases of blood clotting -- though a more rare kind known as cerebral vein thrombosis, a blood clot on the cerebral vein in the brain -- Dirk Brockmann, an epidemiologist at the Robert Koch Institut, said on Monday.

The Norwegian Medicines Agency said that three patients currently in the hospital "present a rare disease picture," due to the patients having an unusual combination of low platelet counts, blood clots in small and large vessels and bleeding. Similar combinations of symptoms have not been seen in people who had other vaccines, it said.