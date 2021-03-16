Rui Patricio 'okay' and 'totally conscious' after suffering head injury

(CNN) Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said goalkeeper Rui Patricio is "totally conscious" and "going to recover" from a head injury sustained against Liverpool.

Play was suspended for over 10 minutes after Patricio collided with teammate Conor Coady late on in Monday's game and had to be stretchered off the field.

"He's totally conscious and he remembers what happened," Nuno said of Portuguese international Patricio after the game.

"We have spoken already. All these situations when it's a concussion and the head, all of us are worried. But he is okay, he's going to recover.

Read More