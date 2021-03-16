(CNN) —

The best silk PJs are equally luxurious and unfussy, and make sleeping or even just lounging around feel much more fun. The right silk button-down or satin-blend nightgown can make an evening of Netflix and takeout that much more special, and a buttery soft silk robe could be the thing your evening — complete with a glass of wine and a dimly lit bubble bath — needs most.

Even more, some silk pajama sets are polished enough to wear outside of the house when it’s safe too. To avoid looking like you stepped out wearing the same thing you fell asleep in, look for a matching set in trend-forward colors like black or mint green. Then think about employing the half tuck — a styling trick where you only tuck in one side of your shirt, leaving the other to hang loose — for an insouciant vibe. Ahead, find a mix of silk camisoles, robes and pajama sets for women and men at every price point to seriously elevate your slumber.

Silk pajamas for women

Lunya Washable Silk Button-Down Pant Set ($258; lunya.com)

PHOTO: Lunya Lunya Washable Silk Button-Down Pant Set

Washable silk may sound like an oxymoron, but Lunya’s proprietary material is as easy to care for as it is to wear. Night-sweaters, take note: This short-sleeve set is thermoregulating too.

Adore Me Jayne Plus Set ($59.95; adoreme.com)

PHOTO: Adore Me Adore Me Jayne Plus Set

The best thing about this set isn’t just that it feels as luxe as silk — but that it feels as luxe as silk for under $60. (The 24 5-star reviews are pretty great too.)

Skims Silk Button-Up Night Dress ($178; skims.com)

PHOTO: Skims Skims Silk Button-Up Night Dress

Skims just recently launched its own silk collection, and to say we adore this button-up sleep dress is an understatement. We also love the neutral colors it’s available in, and size range from XXS to 4XL.

Papinelle Silk Pajamas ($199; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Papinelle Silk Pajamas

These “whisper-light” silk pajamas come in a majestic purple, a luxurious cream and romantic light pink. They’re available as a shorts set too.

Fleur Du Mal Washable Silk Cami ($125; fleurdumal.com)

PHOTO: Fleur Du Mal Fleur Du Mal Washable Silk Cami

Fleur Du Mal’s silk cami doesn’t come cheap — but with its sophisticated piping, luxe-feeling silk charmeuse and stylish ruffle hem, it’s well worth the price.

Washable Silk Tank Set ($178; lunya.com)

PHOTO: Lunya Washable Silk Tank Set

Reviewers call Lunya’s Silk Tank Set “luxurious without being fussy,” “so soft and cozy” and “totally worth it.” Plus, its silk waistband keeps the shorts from riding up at night.

Skims Silk Sleep Robe ($258; skims.com)

PHOTO: Skims Skims Silk Sleep Robe

A floor-length silk robe? Why you shouldn’t have.

Short Silk Pajamas ($89; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Short Silk Pajamas

The ruffle hem on these silk shorts offers a touch of romance.

The Liza Cami ($150; revolve.com)

PHOTO: Revolve The Liza Cami

Peekaboo lace inserts along this navy blue set make it feel even sexier.

Araks Shelby Silk Pajama Top ($345; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Araks Shelby Silk Pajama Top

This teal blue button-down from Araks will look just as great with jeans as it will with your favorite lounge-around bottoms. It’s also available in a sunny yellow, and there’s matching silk boxers too.

Intimissimi Silk Satin Boyfriend-Fit Pajama Top ($119; intimissimi.com)

PHOTO: Intimissimi Intimissimi Silk Satin Boyfriend-Fit Pajama Top

This fire-red silk button-down is meant to fit loosely for a comfortable, wear-everywhere vibe.

Asos Design Satin and Fringe Shirt and Pants Pajama Set ($57; asos.com)

PHOTO: Asos Asos Design Satin and Fringe Shirt and Pants Pajama Set

This mint green pajama set is practically begging to be worn outside with a pair of comfortable slides.

PJ Harlow Jolie Satin Lounge Pants ($66; barenecessities.com)

PHOTO: Bare Necessities PJ Harlow Jolie Satin Lounge Pants

Pair a blazer and heels with PJ Harlow’s luxe satin/modal pants and you have an instant outfit.

Lunya Washable Silk Robe ($248; lunya.co)

PHOTO: Lunya Lunya Washable Silk Robe

With elastic cuffs, a sash waist and sleeve details, this is the silk robe to end all silk robes. And did we mention it’s machine-washable too?

Only Hearts Silk Charmeuse Mini Slip ($168; shopbop.com)

PHOTO: Shopbop Only Hearts Silk Charmeuse Mini Slip

This 100% silk charmeuse nightgown’s lace trim makes it as romantic as it is it comfortable.

Plush Silk Cheetah Pajama Robe and Headband Set ($76, originally $143; revolve.com)

PHOTO: Revolve Plush Silk Cheetah Pajama Robe and Headband Set

A cheetah print satin-blend robe is made for a Valentine’s Day movie marathon.

Men’s silk pajamas

Lonxu Men’s Satin Pajamas Set ($28.98; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Lonxu Men's Satin Pajamas Set

One reviewer says he “would give 10 stars if possible” to these lightweight, satin-silk pajamas.

Asos Design Robe and Pajama Bottoms in Black Satin ($63; asos.com)

PHOTO: Asos Asos Design Robe and Pajama Bottoms in Black Satin

This satin-blend set boasts a stylish long robe and elastic-waist pants with a modern fit, making it perfect for lounging.

Majestic International Dot Silk Robe ($325; nordstrom.com)

PHOTO: Nordstrom Majestic International Dot Silk Robe

If you really want the luxury of a silk robe, there’s no beating this offering from Nordstrom. We’re digging the subtle dot print here too.