This was excerpted from the March 16 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) President Joe Biden has ringed two days — May 1 and July 4 — on the calendar of every American. By the first deadline, he says he will force states to make every adult eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine. And if all goes well, sufficient citizens will be immunized to attend parties on Independence Day.

Biden is taking a gamble; setting dates against which you can be judged is always risky in politics. He is sure to face a backlash if vaccination delays nix his timelines. The pandemic has long busted expectations and its murderous hold on the world, with the help of new viral mutations, means no one can really know when it will end. And the White House's plan to set up a national vaccination booking website has some Democrats shuddering, as they remember the glitchy portal that hampered the rollout of Obamacare.

But Biden may not be as far out on a limb as he appears. His pandemic strategy has been noticeably un-Trumpian as he underpromises and over delivers. With more than two million jabs going into arms a day , he's easily going to blow past his call to inject 100 million doses in his first 100 days. At least 69 million Americans have already had one dose of vaccine and more than 37 million are fully vaccinated. Many states may have already expanded the eligibility for vaccines themselves by May 1.

That would make Biden's pledge, delivered in his primetime address on Thursday night, a neat line that makes him look good for little cost. After many years in the White House and Congress, the President understands that nothing gets the creaky machinery of the federal government moving like a public order from the commander-in-chief, so setting symbolic deadlines might force the race to vaccinate to step up a gear.

After so many months of bad news, it's quite something to see the giddiness of people who have already got their shots in a new season of hope. If everything goes well, the long-awaited light at the end of the tunnel might just be the fireworks bursting in air on America's birthday.

Read More