Mexican dust found in Colorado blizzard

(CNN) The snowstorm that broke records and brought parts of the Rockies to a standstill had something else that was quite literally buried in the snow: a layer of brownish snow that fell in New Mexico and Colorado with dust that had traveled all the way from Mexico.

It was a tweet from the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that pointed out the phenomenon.

"The dust that was lofted this afternoon from the playas in Mexico ... has now been transported all the way into Colorado!" it read.

"We had a low that was tracking across the state and it was bringing a lot of gusty winds from the southwest. You could see on the satellite imagery the dust being lofted," said Sharon Sullivan, meteorologist at the NWS in Albuquerque.

The yellow on the NOAA satellite shows the dust being carried north with the winds. Using a filtered layer created by Colorado State University , the dust is easier to pick out in the imagery.

