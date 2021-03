Public school teacher brings chemistry into his students' kitchens

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) After schools moved online a year ago because of the pandemic, one public school science teacher was determined to make his chemistry labs interactive and accessible.

Jonte Lee, a teacher at Calvin Coolidge High School in Washington, DC, figured the way to do so was to connect to the students on social platforms.

As a result, Lee has been livestreaming his lessons on Instagram and Facebook, inspiring students far beyond his school to follow along at home.

Lee told CNN that his principal, Semanthe Bright , suggested he livestream a lab last April.

"Our thought behind it was students know how to use Instagram, they know how to use Facebook," Lee said, adding that he "wanted to meet the students where they were."

