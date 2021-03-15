Los Angeles County business owners excited to welcome back customers as restrictions ease

Los Angeles (CNN) George Metsos had to furlough 30 of 37 of his employees due to the pandemic.

Like many businesses, Metsos' restaurant, Patys -- which is located in the Toluca Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles -- took a hit when indoor operations were forced to close.

But on Monday, for the first time in months, he was able to welcome all of his employees back -- along with a slew of customers -- for indoor dining, as LA County eased some of its restrictions.

"It's really a strange feeling for us because we haven't had anyone in the building since Thanksgiving," Metsos told CNN. "We've been waiting for this day to reopen for the longest time ... Personally, I haven't been able to sleep the last two nights thinking about today because I'm so happy for my staff."

Restaurants, which up until now only offered take-out and/or outdoor dining, reopened indoors with up to 25% capacity. Museums, zoos and aquariums were also permitted to reopen with up to 25% maximum capacity. Gyms, fitness centers, yoga studios and dance studios were also able to reopen indoors with up to 10% maximum occupancy.

