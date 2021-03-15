Investigators in Kristin Smart case serve search warrant at the home of the prime suspect's father

(CNN) Investigators in the case of Kristin Smart, the college student missing since 1996, served a search warrant at the home of the prime suspect's father, officials said Monday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced it served a search warrant at the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores, the father of Paul Flores, who has been the prime suspect in the case for years. Officials say Paul Flores was the last person to see Smart on May 25, 1996.

The warrant was served at 7:30 a.m. and the search could take up to two days to complete, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said they are authorized to "utilize cadaver dogs and ground penetrating radar (GPR) during the course of the search."

The warrant has been sealed and the investigation is ongoing. Because the investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office did not make any further comment.

Read More