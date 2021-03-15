Musher Dallas Seavey captures his record-tying fifth Iditarod championship

By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Updated 2:18 PM ET, Mon March 15, 2021

Dallas Seavey poses with his dogs after crossing the finish line to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race race near Willow, Alaska, early Monday, March 15, 2021.
Dallas Seavey poses with his dogs after crossing the finish line to win the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race race near Willow, Alaska, early Monday, March 15, 2021.

(CNN)The 49th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race concluded with a familiar winner and a record-tying finish.

Musher Dallas Seavey won his record-tying fifth Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race championship on Monday by crossing the finish line at 5:08 am Alaska Daylight Time.
The veteran musher crossed the finish line in seven days, 14 hours, eight minutes and 57 seconds with 10 dogs in harness.
      "Dallas Seavey's win in Iditarod 49 epitomizes the grit, determination and perseverance for which our race is synonymous," said Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach said in a statement.
        In pictures: The 2021 Iditarod
        Photos: The 2021 Iditarod
        Aaron Burmeister and his team of dogs leave the Iditarod starting area in Willow, Alaska, on Sunday, March 7.
        Photos: The 2021 Iditarod
        Aaron Burmeister and his team of dogs leave the Iditarod starting area in Willow, Alaska, on Sunday, March 7.
        Hide Caption
        1 of 10
        Matt Failor drives his team toward Rainy Pass on Monday, March 8.
        Photos: The 2021 Iditarod
        Matt Failor drives his team toward Rainy Pass on Monday, March 8.
        Hide Caption
        2 of 10
        Susannah Tuminelli&#39;s team is seen at the beginning of the race.
        Photos: The 2021 Iditarod
        Susannah Tuminelli's team is seen at the beginning of the race.
        Hide Caption
        3 of 10
        Dr. Jodie Guest tests Failor for Covid-19 at a mobile clinic in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 3. Testing is required for Iditarod mushers before and during the race.
        Photos: The 2021 Iditarod
        Dr. Jodie Guest tests Failor for Covid-19 at a mobile clinic in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 3. Testing is required for Iditarod mushers before and during the race.
        Hide Caption
        4 of 10
        Ryne Olson sits with her 7-year-old dog Dolly, who is named after Dolly Parton, at the Ophir checkpoint on Wednesday, March 10.
        Photos: The 2021 Iditarod
        Ryne Olson sits with her 7-year-old dog Dolly, who is named after Dolly Parton, at the Ophir checkpoint on Wednesday, March 10.
        Hide Caption
        5 of 10
        Four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey rounds a corner on the Susitna River.
        Photos: The 2021 Iditarod
        Four-time Iditarod champion Dallas Seavey rounds a corner on the Susitna River.
        Hide Caption
        6 of 10