Musher Dallas Seavey captures his record-tying fifth Iditarod championship

(CNN) The 49th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race concluded with a familiar winner and a record-tying finish.

Musher Dallas Seavey won his record-tying fifth Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race championship on Monday by crossing the finish line at 5:08 am Alaska Daylight Time.

The veteran musher crossed the finish line in seven days, 14 hours, eight minutes and 57 seconds with 10 dogs in harness.

"Dallas Seavey's win in Iditarod 49 epitomizes the grit, determination and perseverance for which our race is synonymous," said Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach said in a statement.