A small plane crashes into a car on a Florida road leaving two dead and two seriously injured

(CNN) Two people were killed and two others seriously injured after a single-engine aircraft crashed into a car on a roadway in Florida on Monday, officials said.

The two victims were on board the Beechcraft Bonanza plane, which crashed near the North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, Fire Chief Marcellino Rodriguez told CNN.

An adult and child who were in the car were transported to a hospital in serious condition, according to Rodriguez. Witnesses reported that the wing touched the ground first before crashing into the vehicle, he said.

The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

A neighbor who caught the crash on her RING video told CNN it was lucky that she happened to be inside at the time of the crash, as she normally walks her kids every afternoon near the same spot.

