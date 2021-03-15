PSG's Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos victims of burglary during match

(CNN) Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria was withdrawn during his side's loss to Nantes on Sunday after he received news that his home had been burgled, AFP reported.

PSG told AFP that Di Maria was one of two players who were victims of burglaries during the game.

A source close to the investigation told AFP on Monday that although the burglary took place in the presence of Di Maria's family at their home in Hauts-de-Seine, there was no violence.

CNN has contacted Di Maria's representatives and Paris prosecutors for comment. PSG is yet to comment.

Read More