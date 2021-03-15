SE Cupp is a CNN political commentator. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) While many are vaguely aware of it, I'm not sure most people could tell you how or why the Syrian war started. Some likely assume the origin was about religion or ethnicity or maybe about territory or terrorism.

For those who remember the early days of the conflict it's hard to believe that it's now been a decade since those protests touched off an unfathomably awful war against the Syrian civilian people by its own government.

Unknown numbers of innocent Syrians have been imprisoned, many never to be heard from again. Millions have been displaced both internally and outside of Syria's borders.

It's a tragedy of global proportions, one that we watched unfold in real time, and Syrians are no closer today to being safe from Assad. But unimaginably, there is still hope. For many Syrians, tomorrow -- if they can just make it there -- is a new day.

I've asked some of the activists and advocates who've fought to save Syria, and who have risked their lives to tell the stories of the Syrian war, to answer one important question, in any way they like: "What is the future of Syria?"

Here are their harrowing -- and hopeful -- responses. (Some have been translated from Arabic.)

Rabia Kasiri, White Helmet volunteer and medical student in Idlib

Rabia Kasiri

The past 10 years have taken an extreme toll on me, and I don't think about the future anymore. The constant bombing by Syrian and Russian warplanes forced us to live in a state of emergency and I always wonder if I will live until the next day. I might leave the house and never come back or I might go to sleep and never wake up.

I fear that if we will live like this for many more years, my daughter will grow up feeling the same. Six-year-old Rahaf represents my hopes and dreams. She gives me strength and happiness every day. I love medicine and I dream I'll be able to finish my studies and become a doctor. I dream our children won't live in fear, deprivation, and danger like we did. The war took so much from us, but we have to remain strong to be able to help others. I hope for peace to prevail and for no more lives lost.

Dr. Tarraf al-Tarraf, surgeon in Idlib

When I joined the protests in 2011, I dreamed of our right to freedom and dignity.

I wanted to resume my higher education but all my dreams stopped when I lost my brother Dr. Huthaifa, who died from torture in Assad's prisons; my brother Dr. Yousef, who was killed by a Russian airstrike; and many of my friends and colleagues. I also lost my home and was displaced with my family. I stopped dreaming when all I could do was try to save the life of a child injured by the bombardment.

I hope for the targeting of civilians and hospitals to stop and that we're not forced to set up more hospitals inside caves to escape the airstrikes.

I hope for the release of all detainees in Assad's prisons, including doctors and medical workers who were tortured for doing their jobs. I hope for all the doctors who were forced to leave the country to be able to return home and help build a stronger health system that would meet the needs of all Syrians and compensate for the hundreds of hospitals destroyed by Assad and Vladimir Putin's warplanes.

But it is impossible for any of these dreams to become a reality while Assad is still in power. I fear the regime will continue to commit crimes -- from bombardment, detention and forced displacement -- and the international community will continue to remain silent and turn a blind eye to these crimes.

Nora Barre, Syrian-American activist

Nora Barre

We can't discuss Syria's future in a vacuum without understanding the intricate relationship with Russia and Iran -- with Assad as their puppet. Iran has the most skin in the game on the ground in Syria, but Iran's economy is suffering due to sanctions following the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

Russia's economy is also struggling due to Covid and increased sanctions, so I believe Russia will also start to withdraw its support for Assad. The Caesar Act (sanctioning Assad supporters) has unfortunately caused unbearable suffering for Syrians but has also starved the regime's resources.

Today, Syria is a failed state with increased suffering, worldwide refugees and terrorists.

The best case scenario for Syria's future is not filled with sunshine and rainbows. The end for the Assad regime will be when the continued decline of the Iranian and Russian economies means they stop funding the Syrian killing machine.

Wafa Mustafa, Syrian activist and journalist