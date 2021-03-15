Photos: The 2021 Grammy Awards Beyoncé accepts the Grammy Award for best R&B performance ("Black Parade") on Sunday night. The win gave her the most Grammys ever by a female artist (28). Hide Caption 1 of 36

Photos: The 2021 Grammy Awards Billie Eilish and Finneas accept the Grammy for record of the year ("Everything I Wanted"). It is the second straight year Eilish has won the award. Hide Caption 2 of 36

Photos: The 2021 Grammy Awards Ringo Starr presents the record of the year Grammy. Hide Caption 3 of 36

Photos: The 2021 Grammy Awards Roddy Ricch performs "The Box" after playing the piano on "Heartless." It was the final performance of Sunday night's show. Hide Caption 4 of 36

Photos: The 2021 Grammy Awards Taylor Swift reacts after winning the Grammy for album of the year ("Folklore"). Hide Caption 5 of 36

Photos: The 2021 Grammy Awards Doja Cat sings "Say So." Hide Caption 6 of 36

Photos: The 2021 Grammy Awards Lil Baby performs "The Bigger Picture." He was joined by rapper Killer Mike and activist Tamika Mallory. Hide Caption 7 of 36

Photos: The 2021 Grammy Awards Dua Lipa accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album ("Future Nostalgia"). Hide Caption 8 of 36