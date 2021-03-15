Beyoncé accepts the Grammy Award for best R&B performance ("Black Parade") on Sunday night. The win gave her the most Grammys ever by a female artist (28).
Billie Eilish and Finneas accept the Grammy for record of the year ("Everything I Wanted"). It is the second straight year Eilish has won the award.
Ringo Starr presents the record of the year Grammy.
Roddy Ricch performs "The Box" after playing the piano on "Heartless." It was the final performance of Sunday night's show.
Taylor Swift reacts after winning the Grammy for album of the year ("Folklore").
Lil Baby performs "The Bigger Picture." He was joined by rapper Killer Mike and activist Tamika Mallory.
Dua Lipa accepts the Grammy for best pop vocal album ("Future Nostalgia").
Post Malone performs "Hollywood's Bleeding."