First Spanish-made 'narco sub' found in Mediterranean warehouse

(CNN) Police in Spain have seized a semi-submersible vessel designed to smuggle up to 2,000 kilograms of drugs, the first such 'narco-submarine' found to have been made in the country.

The vessel, which is nine meters long, three meters wide and three meters deep (30 x 10 x 10 feet), was found in a warehouse in Malaga, southern Spain, according to a press release from Spain's national police published Friday. It was discovered during an operation against a sophisticated drug smuggling ring that resulted in 52 arrests, the force said.

Semi-submersibles are hard to detect but expensive to build. They have long been used by drug traffickers working in Latin America but are thought to be much less common in Europe.

In November 2019, a 22-meter (72-feet) vessel carrying 3,000 kilograms (6,614 pounds) of cocaine and thought to have originated in Colombia was seized off the coast of Galicia in Spain. However, this is the first time a Spanish-made craft has been discovered by police.

It consists of a plywood and fiber glass frame built around an existing keel, and boasts two 200 horsepower outboard motors operated using a control panel inside the cockpit, according to police.

Read More