This week, Underscored is all about helping you find the products you need to get the best night of shuteye ever, and to ensure you won’t lose sleep over how much you’re spending, we’ve secured exclusive savings from some of the best brands in the business of catching zzz’s.
See below for 30+ sales that you won’t find anywhere else, and rest assured, they’re the best offers you’ll find on the web right now, meaning each of these deals is the lowest price you can get for the products listed. Most require the promo code CNNSLEEP to apply the discount to your cart. And whatever you do, don’t sleep on these deals: They only run from March 15 through March 21.
Mattresses
- Airweave: Use code CNNSLEEP to take $120 off the brand’s New Mattress, New Mattress Advanced, Luxe and Top Mattress models.
- Allswell: All mattresses from Allswell are 20% off when you use code CNNSLEEP.
- Amerisleep: Take 30% off mattresses with code CNNSLEEP.
- Avocado: Enjoy $225 off Avocado’s organic, 9-inch Latex Mattress with code CNNSLEEP.
- Bear Mattress: Use code CNNSLEEP to take 25% off sitewide, including savings on the bestselling Hybrid and the feature-packed Pro.
- Birch: Get $200 off the Birch Natural Mattress, plus two free Eco-Rest Pillows, when you use code CNNSLEEP.
- Brentwood Home: Use code CNNSLEEP to snag $200 off the Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress.
- Casper: Save $100 on the Original Mattress or $200 on a Nova or Wave Mattress with code CNNSLEEP.
- Cocoon by Sealy: Save 36% on mattresses, plus you’ll get free pillows and a sheets set, when you use code CNNSLEEP.
- DreamCloud: Take $200 off the DreamCloud mattress with code CNNSLEEP and you’ll get $399 worth of accessories (pillows, sheets and a mattress protector) for free for a total savings of $599.
- Gravity Blankets: The Gravity Ice Hybrid Mattress is 25% off with code CNNSLEEP, plus save 15% on weighted blankets and more.
- Helix: Take $100 off and get two free Dream Pillows when you spend $600 or more with code CNNSLEEP100; take $150 off and get two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,250 or more with code CNNSLEEP150; $200 off and get two free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,750 or more with code CNNSLEEP200.
- Layla: Use code CNNSLEEP to take 15% off sitewide.
- Leesa: Enjoy 20% off the Leesa Hybrid Mattress with code CNNSLEEP.
- Mattress Firm: Shop Mattress Firm’s full range of mattress brands with 10% off sitewide with code CNNSLEEP.
- Nectar: Save up to $400 on your mattress purchase, plus get $399 worth of accessories for free, when you use code CNNSLEEP.
- Saatva: Underscored readers can take $225 of an order of $1,000 or more when they shop via our link.
- Tempur-Pedic: Take 30% off the Tempur-Cloud mattress with code CNNSLEEP.
- Tuft & Needle: The popular Mint mattress is 20% off with code CNNSLEEP.
- Vaya: Use code CNNSLEEP to take $300 off all mattresses.
- Zoma: All mattresses are $150 off with code CNNSLEEP.
Bedding and bedroom furniture
- Boll & Branch: Take 15% off your first sheet set, including the bestselling Signature Hemmed Sheets, with code CNNSLEEP.
- Brooklinen: The brand’s Linen Core Sheet Set is 15% off when you use code CNNSLEEP at checkout.
- Crane & Canopy: Take 10% off orders over $200 when you use code CNNSLEEP.
- My Sheets Rock: Use code CNNSLEEP for 15% off sitewide.
- Nest Bedding: All Nest Bedding pillows, sheets, comforters, protectors and other sleep accessories are 15% off with code CNNSLEEP.
- Sheets & Giggles: Snag 20% off sitewide with code CNNSLEEP.
- Sijo Home: The brand’s eucalyptus sheet set is 20% off when you use code CNNSLEEP at checkout.
Sleep tech
- Apollo Neuro: Take 10% off this wearable wellness device for stress management with code CNNSLEEP.
- Everlywell: Take 30% off at-home lab tests sitewide, including the Sleep and Stress Test, with code CNNSLEEP.
- Loftie: Snag a sleek, smart alarm clock for 15% off when you use code CNNSLEEP at checkout.
- Prive Ruvaux: Use code CNNSLEEP to take 20% off sitewide, including the brand’s trendy blue light-blocking glasses.
- Quay: Get two pairs of full-price blue light glasses for $80 for a savings of up to $50 with code CNNSLEEP.
Sleep apparel and nighttime beauty
- Adore Me: Use code CNNSLEEP to take 20% off your order of any sleep category item.
- Lunya: First-time shoppers can take $20 off their purchase of $100 or more with code CNNSLEEP.
- Versed Skincare: Take 15% off vegan, cruelty-free skincare sitewide (excluding sale items and bundles) with code CNNSLEEP.
