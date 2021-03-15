(CNN) —

This article is a part of CNN Underscored’s Guide to Sleep, a week-long focus on the best sleep-related products. We’ll be featuring new products and guides all week, so check in every morning to see what’s new and keep your eyes peeled for exclusive deals.

While there are many ways people try to get more sleep, whether it’s with weighted blankets or super-comfy sheets, one of the most important elements to a good night’s sleep is, of course, your mattress.

The number of online mattress companies keeps growing, and now more companies than ever are offering up luxurious, quality mattresses to consumers at the click of a button. You can find everything from memory foam to hybrid to foam mattresses, many of which even offer extended trial periods. And these bed-in-a-box mattresses get delivered directly to your door, so you don’t even have to leave the house.

If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down to peruse our favorite mattress-in-a-box mattresses and find the best fit for your best night’s sleep ever.

PHOTO: Allswell Allswell

Designed to fit box springs, flat platforms, adjustable and slated frames, Allswell’s hybrid mattresses, a combination of memory foam and individually wrapped coils, deliver high quality at affordable prices.

The entry-level 10-inch Allswell, at just $265 for a twin, features the brand’s signature quilted top panel, cooling charcoal and copper gel-infused memory foam and individually wrapped coils that help keep motion transfer from happening. The 12-inch Allswell Luxe Hybrid adds edge support and an advanced cooling gel swirl foam. For those who like a firmer mattress, the 12-inch Brick is a great option, with a firmer top foam layer for added support. And the 14-inch Allswell Supreme, the brand’s premium design, features a Euro top, reinforced edge support, a temperature-controlling foam layer and handles.

The company offers free shipping, a 100-night risk-free trial and a 10-year limited warranty — and, in addition to bed frames, toppers, linens and decor, it also sells crib mattresses. Through March 21, get 20% off all mattresses with the code CNNSLEEP.

PHOTO: Amerisleep Amerisleep

Founded in 2010, Amerisleep offers six mattress options, all American-made, with twin prices ranging from $899 to $1,849. The 12-inch, medium-firm AS2, best for back sleepers, is made with cooling, pressure-relieving memory foam, zoned comfort technology and a durable foam base and comes in both foam and hybrid options. The bestselling 12-inch AS3 has a medium feel that works for most sleep styles, helps wick away heat and also comes in all-foam or hybrid. The 14-inch AS5, the brand’s most advanced model with its ultra-soft memory foam (and again available in foam or hybrid) is a good choice for side or combo sleepers. The 10-inch foam AS1, Amerisleep’s firmest mattress, features lots of support, while the 12-inch foam AS4 has a medium-soft feel. And, finally, the hybrid, eco-friendly 13-inch Organica has an organic cotton cover, New Zealand Joma wool cushioning, an all-natural latex contouring layer and a pocketed coil system.

Bonus: Amerisleep offers free shipping, a risk-free 100-night sleep trial, free returns and a 20-year warranty. And with the code CNNSLEEP, you can get 30% off your mattress purchase through March 21.

PHOTO: Avocado Mattress Avocado Mattress

Made in the US and using only certified organic, natural and nontoxic materials, Avocado carries mattresses, pillows and bedding, and offers a one-year sleep trial, 25-year warranty and free shipping on its nontoxic mattresses.

Handmade using organic certified latex, wool, cotton and kapok fiber, you’ll find three mattress styles, starting at $999 for a twin. The Avocado Green Mattress is a hybrid version with up to 1,414 pocketed support coils in five zones and is needle-tufted by hand. The springless all-foam Avocado Latex Mattress, the brand’s highest-end model, features a low profile, four handles, three zones and bounce-dampening layers. With the code CNNSLEEP, you can get $225 off the purchase of this option through March 21.

And the Avocado Vegan Mattress, also a hybrid, replaces wool with cotton and is hand-tufted, vegan certified and PETA approved. For little sleepers, Avocado also sells two crib mattresses: The premium Luxury Organic, $1,249, with 170 cotton-wrapped coils, is made to accommodate both infants and toddlers, while the more affordable Organic Crib Mattress, $279, is also dual-sided to adapt to your growing child.

Bear Mattress

A favorite among athletes, Bear mattresses are designed with the environment in mind and Celliant technology that the company says “harnesses your body’s natural energy to expedite recovery times and overall well-being.” Bear says its mattresses are clinically proven to promote your most restful sleep, help you wake up with more energy and keep you cool all night long. Not sure what Celliant technology is? According to Bear, Celliant “is the most established and clinically tested infrared textile in the industry,” which helps to regulate your body’s temperature and enhance tissue oxygen levels, which in turn can improve athletic performance.

It’s no wonder athletes turn to this bed-in-a-box company for a good night’s sleep. Like Casper, Bear offers both a memory foam mattress and a hybrid mattress, a 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping and free delivery, and it will even pick up your mattress if you’re not completely satisfied. Starting at $595 for a twin, Bear bed-in-a-box mattresses come with over 7,500 5-star customer reviews.

You can choose which Bear mattress is best for you here, comparing the classic Bear Mattress, the Hybrid and the Pro. Whether you’re looking to sleep in luxury or the best for sleep recovery, Bear’s got the bed for you. And with the code CNNSLEEP, you can get 25% off sitewide through March 21.

Casper Mattress

Whether or not you’re in the market for a new mattress, it’s likely that you’ve heard of Casper. One of the first bed-in-a-box mattress companies to gain popularity, Casper offers award-winning foam mattresses and hybrid mattresses.

Starting at just $395 for a twin, Casper mattresses are available in six sizes. The most popular all-foam mattress is designed with four layers of premium breathable foam, pressure relief layers and zoned support for spinal alignment and added comfort. With over 20,000 customer reviews, it’s no wonder Casper is at the top of the bed-in-a-box mattress game. It offers a 100-night risk-free trial, 10-year limited warranty and free shipping and delivery.

Aside from the classic, Casper also offers three other matresses: the Wave, the Nova Hybrid and the Element. The Wave is Casper’s most advanced mattress, with added gel pods that provide even more support. The Nova Hybrid is the middle ground, with added plushness and extra support. The Element, on the other hand, is the bed-in-a-box company’s most basic option, with just the bare bones of a great mattress.

Through March 21, save $100 on the Original Mattress or $200 on a Nova or Wave Mattress with the code CNNSLEEP.

PHOTO: Cocoon by Sealy Cocoon by Sealy

From the folks at Sealy, the company that’s been making mattresses for 130 years, Cocoon mattresses arrive at your door in a 15-by-15-by-44-inch box and come with a 100-night trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty.

The brand offers two mattress options, starting at $730 for a twin. The Chill Memory Foam mattress is Cocoon’s most popular option with its support layers, comfort-form cushioning, high-quality memory foam and cooling stretch-knit cover that lets heat in and out. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid, meanwhile, features a comfy combo of coils and contouring memory foam as well as temperature-control technology that both dissipates and absorbs heat.

With the code CNNSLEEP, get 36% off, plus free pillows and a sheet set, through March 21.

PHOTO: Helix Helix

When it comes to hybrid mattresses, Helix offers the widest variety. First, you take a quiz to assess your sleep needs based on your preferred sleep position (side, back or stomach) as well as your preferred firmness level. Then you choose from 13 mattresses, all made with supportive foam and body springs, for your best night’s sleep. Like other bed-in-a-box mattress brands, Helix offers a 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty and free shipping within the United States.

Looking for an eco-friendly mattress? Let us introduce you to Helix’s sister brand, Birch. Made from all-natural and organic materials — such as Birch wool from New Zealand, latex tapped from trees, organic cotton and steel coils — Birch mattresses are ultra comfy and nontoxic. Slightly higher in price (a twin starts at $1,049), Birch offers a free 100-night sleep trial, free shipping and a 25-year warranty. Birch donates 1% of each sale to the National Forest Foundation, which plants a tree in a national forest for each dollar donated.

With the code CNNSLEEP100, get $100 off, plus two free Dream Pillows, when you spend $600 or more; use the code CNNSLEEP150 to get $150 off, plus two free Dream Pillows, when you spend $1,250 or more; or with the code CNNSLEEP200, get $200 off, plus two free Dream Pillows, when you spend $1,750 or more.

If you’re shopping at Birch, use the code CNNSLEEP for $200 off, plus two Free Eco-Rest Pillows, on every mattress purchase through March 21.

PHOTO: Nectar Nectar

When you want both support and softness and the ease of ordering your next mattress online, having it delivered to your door, unboxing it, unrolling it and…well, that’s pretty much it…Nectar is an excellent choice.

The 11-inch Nectar, the company’s most popular option (which starts at $798 for a twin), comes with five support layers, including a quilted Tencel cooling cover; gel memory foam to help relieve pressure under your shoulders, legs and hips; a transition layer that puts a halt to any sagging feeling; a base layer for support; and a bottom cover. The 12-inch Nectar Lush includes a cooling cover that helps draw away heat, gel-coated memory foam with an added cooling technology, higher-density memory foam and a supportive base. Or, if you need bedding accessories too, you might opt for a bundle that includes a cooling pillow, sheet set and mattress protector. Nectar also sells bed frames and furniture if you’re in the market for a full bedroom overhaul.

Offering a 365-night trial, free shipping, free returns and a lifetime warranty, the mattresses can be used on any bed frame — from box spring to traditional frame to adjustable base to platform. Not sure which size is right for you? Check out this handy guide from the company that looks at room size, dimensions and more.

With the code CNNSLEEP you can save up to $400 and also get $399 worth of accessories (including gel sheets, a mattress protector and pillows) absolutely free with your mattress purchase through March 21.

Purple Mattress

Purple has tested its technology within the medical and consumer fields for over 20 years to come up with its patented Purple Smart Comfort Grid mattress, specially engineered for total pressure relief and the ultimate comfort and support. Purple says its mattresses adapt to any and all sleep positions to help you stay sound asleep without having to worry about tossing and turning on the wrong mattress type.

Thanks to their breathable grid design, they also help to regulate your body temperature. Choose between the original Purple Mattress, the Purple Hybrid and the Purple Hybrid Premier, starting at just $599, and receive free shipping and delivery, a free 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.

Saatva Mattress

If you’re looking for a mattress specifically for back-relieving comfort, Saatva could be the one for you. Its most popular hybrid innerspring mattress is made with layers of memory foam and coil-on-coil springs for durability and added lumbar support, and it offers a naturally hypoallergenic mattress made with latex to give a weightless feel as well as pocketed coils for support. Each mattress is handcrafted in the United States and made from premium materials, such as organic cotton, CertiPUR-US-certified foams and eco-friendly components.

Saatva’s Classic mattress is available in three levels of firmness — plush soft, luxury firm and firm — and you can choose your preferred mattress height, size and comfort level. They range in price from $849 to $2,099 and come with a 15-year warranty. Saatva offers a 180-night sleep trial so you can truly be sure if it is the right fit for you. It even offers free white-glove delivery and setup in your home and various warranty options to fit your budget.

You can get $225 off an order of $1,000 or more by clicking through this link through March 21.

PHOTO: Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle

Started by two software engineers in 2012, Tuft & Needle has since merged with mattress giant Serta, selling mattresses, furniture, bedding and accessories. Using cooling foam gel (and pocketed springs for its hybrid version), the mattresses all use graphite and cooling gel beads to help wick away heat and come with a 100-day trial period, free shipping, free returns and a limited warranty.

Available in three styles and starting at $450 for a twin, the basic 10-inch, medium-firm Tuft & Needle Original Mattress features two all-foam layers; the 12-inch, medium Mint Mattress is made with three all-foam layers and is recommended for side sleepers; and the 12-inch, medium-soft Hybrid Mattress, with five foam and spring layers and a memory foam pillow-top cover, is a wise pick for those who sleep on their sides, backs and stomachs or prefer a classic, springy mattress.

With the code CNNSLEEP, you can score 20% off Tuft’s Mint mattress through March 21.

PHOTO: Zoma Zoma

Designed with athletes in mind and the idea that better sleep improves performance, Zoma mattresses use gel memory foam to not only keep you cool but to help relieve pressure. Made in America, and featuring a 100-night guarantee, free shipping and a 10-year warranty, the company offers two mattress styles: all-foam and hybrid.

The 11-inch all-foam Zoma, starting at $649 for a twin, creates less motion transfer, creates better alignment for the spine and offers zoned support. It has a 2-inch gel memory foam layer, 2-inch Reactiv bouncy foam layer and 7-inch layer of support foam. The 12-inch Zoma Hybrid has a bouncier feel, more breathability and edge support. It comes with two layers of foam on top, a pocketed coil support layer and a foam base. Both are wrapped in a moisture- and heat-wicking ventilated and stretchy knit fabric to keep you cool as you sleep.

And if you use the code CNNSLEEP, you get $150 off all mattresses through March 21.