Sri Lanka to ban burqas and shut Islamic schools for 'national security'

Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than 1,000 Islamic schools in the latest actions affecting the country's minority Muslim population.

A burqa is a garment worn by some Muslim women that covers the entire body, including the face, with mesh over the eyes.

Sarath Weerasekera, the country's minister for public security, signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban burqas on "national security" grounds.

"In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," he said in a news conference on Saturday. "It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it."

The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019, after a series of bombings on Easter Sunday that killed more than 270 people and injured 500 in churches and hotels.

