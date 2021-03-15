Beijing chokes on yellow dust during biggest sandstorm in almost a decade

(CNN) The Chinese capital was choking on sand and dust on Monday, as the biggest sandstorm in nearly a decade swept over the city turning the skies an eerie shade of orange.

Photos from Beijing, home to 21.7 million residents, show skyscrapers and cars shrouded in a thick haze, with air quality indexes recording a "hazardous" rating and authorities advising residents to stay indoors.

Many commuters continued to battle the elements, however, walking and biking through strong, sandy winds. Visibility was so bad in parts of the city that drivers had to turn on their headlights even in the middle of the day.

"In some places, there are strong sandstorms with visibility of less than 500 meters (1,640 feet)," said the China Meteorological Administration in a statement on Monday. "This is also the strongest dust and sand weather affecting China in almost 10 years."

Air quality in Beijing was already poor, owing to high levels of pollution. When the sandstorm hit, the city's air quality plummeted to dangerous levels, according to the World Air Quality Index.

Read More