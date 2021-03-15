Brazil Health Minister says his 'replacement' is being discussed amid Covid-19 crisis

Sao Paulo (CNN) Brazil's Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello has confirmed rumors that his position may soon be up for grabs, as a devastating resurgence of the coronavirus sweeps the country.

President Jair Bolsonaro "is thinking of a replacement," Pazuello said at a press conference on Monday, emphasizing that it was not his idea.

"I didn't ask to leave, nor will I. It is not in my character. When the president asks, we will make a correct transition as is tradition," he added.

Pazuello, an army general who had no medical experience prior to leading Brazil's Covid-19 response, has recently faced sharp criticism for vaccine shortages and for oxygen shortages earlier this year in Manaus, capital city of Amazonas state.

Brazil is now facing the worst of the Covid-19 crisis since the start of the pandemic. As of Monday, a total of least 279,286 people had died of the virus. The country's hospitals are inundated, with intensive care wards in 22 out of Brazil's 26 states nearing capacity.

