Until that point, Morales had ruled Bolivia for three terms -- almost 14 years -- and was hoping for a fourth. Though an international audit would later find the results the 2019 election could not be validated because of "serious irregularities," he declared himself the winner, prompting massive protests around the country.

Then-head of the Bolivian Armed Forces, Cmdr. Williams Kaliman, asked Morales to step down to restore stability and peace; Morales acquiesced on November 10 "for the good of Bolivia."

But political allies maintain he was removed from power as part of a coup orchestrated by conservatives, including Áñez. After Morales resigned, so did Álvaro García Linera, his vice-president, as well as the senate president and the lower house president, creating a power vacuum that Áñez was constitutionally mandated to fill as a caretaker leader.

But now that Morales is back, some fear political vengeance will follow.

Vague charges

Altogether, Bolivia's Attorney General's Office has issued arrest warrants against ten officials in the Anez interim government, including the former interim president herself and the two ministers who were already arrested.

The charges are broad and proof scant. According to officials, the charges Ánez and several of her ministers face are terrorism, sedition and conspiracy to commit a coup -- accusations they have rejected fiercely, with Anez herself describing the charges as an act of "political persecution."

Upon his arrest, Coímbra, the former justice minister, said in a video published by Unidad Demócrata, an opposition political coalition, that there was no legal basis for his detention.

"This has no legal validity. Do you know the reason why we are currently detained according to the arrest warrant? It says we have committed the crimes of terrorism, sedition, and others simply because we accepted our posts as ministers. That's it!" Coímbra said in an impromptu statement made behind the bars of a local holding cell.

Standing right next to him in the same cell was Rodrigo Guzmán, energy minister under Áñez. "This is an illegal arrest. They have detained us on the street in [the city of] Trinidad. They could've easily subpoenaed us, and we would've gladly appeared in court. We didn't flee and we won't do it. We will face this process and all of the political things they may throw at us. We are sure that this is just a smokescreen to hide the terrible management of the pandemic," Guzmán said.

The government of President Arce, who won the presidential election in October, has denied that the arrests have anything to do with a political vendetta.

Appearing on national TV, Prime Minister Eduardo del Castillo was unequivocal. "It's very clear that we're not committing any type of political persecution. We neither act arbitrarily nor intimidate those who think differently. This process had already begun. Justice is taking its course as it is legally proper, and we believe that it has to go on. The justice system has to continue operating independently from whoever is in power," del Castillo said.

A 'pushover system' ?

But international and domestic observers are skeptical that the political and judicial don't overlap in this case.

According to Roberto Laserna, a Bolivian political analyst, Bolivia's justice system and security forces are not structured to ensure complete independence and can be easily controlled by the central government. He describes it as a "pushover" system: Though the 2009 constitution stipulated judges should be elected, that has never happened -- judges have been designated by the president in power ever since.

"Bolivian democracy is extremely fragile, weak and susceptible to arbitrary manipulation by whoever happens to be in power at a given time. I believe that what has happened with Jeanine Áñez and her [former] ministers is abusive and an affront to the country all those who believe in democracy," Laserna told CNN.

Accusations of manipulating the Bolivian justice system for political purposes are nothing new in Bolivia. Back in 2009, then-President Evo Morales upon arrival in Venezuela claimed that police forces had dismantled a right-wing conspiracy that planned to assassinate him and his vice-president Álvaro García Linera. Three men holding foreign passports died in a shootout at a hotel in the city of Santa Cruz.