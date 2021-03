Why Burna Boy's Grammy Award is a 'big win for Africa' and its music stars

(CNN) It was second time lucky for Afrobeats star Burna Boy who landed a Grammy award for his album 'Twice As Tall' at the ceremony held on Sunday.

Burna, real name Damini Ogulu, missed out to veteran Beninese singer , Angelique Kidjo at the 2020 awards.

As he accepted the Best Global Music Album award from his home in Lagos, Nigeria, Burna, 29, declared: "This is a big win for my generation of Africans all over the world."

"This should be a lesson to every African out there: No matter where you are, no matter what you plan to do, you can achieve it...," he added.

Another Nigerian winner was artist Wizkid, 30, who was recognized for his collaboration with US singer Beyonce on 'Brown Skin Girl' which won the Best Music Video at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Wizkid performs at SSE Arena Wembley in London, England.

Read More