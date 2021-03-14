Powerful storm system brings with it blizzard conditions, more snow, rain and flood concerns

(CNN) More than seven million Americans are under winter weather alerts and about 300,000 under blizzard warnings Sunday morning amidst a powerful storm system that blanketed parts of the western Plains with snow and unleashed violent tornadoes in Texas.

Parts of the western Plains and Rocky Mountain states reported several inches of snow Saturday, and much more could be on its way Sunday with up to 18 inches of snow possible in the city of Denver, Colorado, while areas north of Boulder could see more than two feet of snow, CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin said.

The National Weather Service in Boulder reported moderate to heavy snow conditions early Sunday from north of Denver to the Wyoming border, with "poor travel conditions." Uinta County, Wyoming, could see snowfall totals of one to two feet, the weather service from Salt Lake City, Utah, projected.

The weather service in Cheyenne, Wyoming, reported their office received more than eight inches of snow Saturday. Leadville, Colorado reported more than 10 inches of snow early Sunday morning while the town of Sawpit also saw nearly 10 inches of snow, according to snowfall totals posted by the National Weather Service.

The Denver International Airport reported seven inches of snow late Saturday, according to the weather service.