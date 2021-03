(CNN) Three small earthquakes shook the Wichita, Kansas, area early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS measured a 3.4 magnitude quake at 7:29 a.m. ET, with a 3.5 magnitude quake following at 7:31 a.m.

A third quake measured at 3.0 was reported at 8:02 a.m., according to USGS.