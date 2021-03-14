Americans bought guns in record numbers in 2020 during a year of unrest -- and the surge is continuing

(CNN) Gun sales in the United States reached a record level last year, with the biggest increases in background checks for firearms overlapping with months of social and political unrest, according to industry and government data.

Industry data and firearms background checks show nearly 23 million guns were purchased in 2020, according to Small Arms Analytics , a consulting firm based in Greenville, South Carolina.

That's a 65% increase compared with 2019, when 13.9 million guns were sold, according to Small Arms Analytics.

Since there is no national gun registry, firearms industry publications and background checks are the best sources for gauging sales.

FBI background checks on gun buyers increased all year, but the biggest jumps -- March, June, July and December -- overlapped with periods of political and social unrest. Background checks don't correlate directly to the number of guns sold.