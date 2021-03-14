The Lakewood fire has now burned over 160 acres of land

(CNN) A large brush fire in Lakewood, New Jersey, that began Sunday afternoon has so far burned over 160 acres of land and damaged at least 29 homes, officials said.

The fire, which was reported at 1:30 p.m., began in Lakewood Township and spread to Garden State Parkway due to windy conditions, New Jersey Forest Fire Service spokesperson Maris Gabliks said in a press conference Sunday.

The blaze is currently 50% contained and still threatens several residential, commercial and business structures, Gabliks told reporters.

The fire shut down a portion of Garden State Parkway, according to an advisory from the Lakewood Police Department. The fire also spread into Bricktown, where various structures face a risk of damage.

"We have extremely strong winds with low humidity that aids the fire in growth but also hampers the fire fighters ability to contain and control the fire," Gabliks told reporters. "No homes were lost at this point but there are homes that were damaged."

