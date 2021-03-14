Video gaming association commits $1 million to support Black Girls Code

(CNN) The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced a $1 million partnership with Black Girls Code (BGC) to help educate and support girls interested in technology.

ESA, a trade association for the video game industry, announced it is working through its philanthropic arm, The ESA Foundation, to spend $1 million over the next two years to provide direct financial support, investments in volunteer time and other industry resources to support tech education, workshops and mentorships. The effort will be in collaboration with BGC to bring more women of color in to the tech and gaming industries

"Talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. Our industry is committed to expanding opportunities in our sector by working to grow talent and spark interest and excitement for STEAM (science,technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) careers, especially for those from underrepresented groups," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, the ESA president, CEO and ESA Foundation board chair, in a press release.

Anastasia Staten, ESA Foundation executive director, told CNN that she heard from numerous students who credited their success to the BGC programs they went through as young girls.

Staten said ESA also considered the current makeup of the tech industry , with women accounting for only 26% of the computing workforce, with 3% African-American, according to the National Center for Women & Information Technology.

