Elvis Presley's iconic guitar up for grabs in upcoming auction

(CNN) Elvis Presley fans will have a chance to claim a bit of musical history when a guitar used during an iconic performance by the king of rock 'n' roll goes up for grabs later this month.

is putting Presley's flaming red Kruse GWS Auctionsis putting Presley's flaming red Hagstrom Viking II guitar on the block.

The instrument was used by the Presley during his nationally televised 1968 "Comeback Special" after the star had devoted much of the previous seven years to his movie career.

The eye-catching instrument was also featured on the cover of the "From Elvis in Memphis" album in 1969.

Read More