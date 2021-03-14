Seattle police used DNA to identify suspect in the death of a baby 23 years ago

(CNN) Nearly 23 years ago, a newborn baby was found dead in a trash can at a gas station in Seattle. Decades later, police have arrested a suspect in the case who they say is the baby's mother.

Christine Marie Warren, 50, was arrested Thursday after investigators used information from a public genealogy website that linked Warren to the child via DNA, the Seattle Police Department said in a news release.

Warren was arrested on suspicion of homicide and is being held on $10,000 bail, according to jail records and the King County Prosecutor's Office. She is believed to be the baby's mother, police said.

Warren made an initial court appearance Friday, prosecutor's office spokesman Casey McNerthney said in a news release. A judge found probable cause of second-degree murder, but McNerthney said he anticipated a decision on filing a formal charge would be made by Monday.

According to a court document, Warren told police detectives that she gave birth in the convenience store bathroom in 1997 and abandoned the child in a trash can. She remains in the King County jail as of Saturday evening, according to jail records.

Read More