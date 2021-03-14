Shooting at a party in Chicago leaves 13 people wounded and 2 dead

(CNN) Two people were killed and 13 others were wounded in a mass shooting at a party on Chicago's South Side early Sunday morning, police said.

Several of those injured in the shooting are still in surgery, said Police Superintendent David Brown. He said four guns were seized at the building, a makeshift setup converted for a pop-up party. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 44, police said.

Brown said it's early in the investigation and that there isn't a known motive at this time. There are no suspects in custody, he said.

An image posted by Chicago Fire Department shows a group of balloons and a stray shoe on the sidewalk outside the scene.

Officials told CNN affiliate WLS they found a chaotic scene as they responded.