After daughter's passing, two-time cancer survivor creates safer PPE

(CNN) When Kezia Fitzgerald's 1-year-old daughter Saoirse was fighting a stage four neuroblastoma tumor, Kezia knew she wanted to do everything in her power to make Saoirse's treatment as comfortable as possible.

So when Saoirse's catheters and vascular access lines started getting in the way while she played, Kezia put her sewing hobby to the test. She made a garment that kept Saoise's lines in place, preventing tangling and allowing her to play.

With the input of the doctors and nurses overseeing Saoirse's treatment, Kezia soon perfected a garment that became the talk of the hospital. The garment effectively decreased the risk of line injury and infection, while allowing patients freedom and comfort.

"It made such a difference in our lives as parents," Kezia said. "It was so much a part of our treatment journey."

Though Saoirse lost her battle with cancer months later, on the good days she was at least able to play normally.

Kezia and her daughter, Saoirse.

