Yemeni journalist freed from jail after Biden administration 'urged' UAE to use influence for release

(CNN) Yemeni journalist Adel al-Hasani was released from jail on Sunday after a nearly 6-month imprisonment, his lawyer Liza Manaa Saeed told CNN.

Hasani, who has worked with several prominent media outlets including CNN, was detained at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Aden, Yemen , last September. Rights groups have been calling for his release after news of his detention broke in February.

A US official involved in the push for al-Hasani's release told CNN "the Biden administration had urged the UAE to use their influence with the STC (Southern Transitional Council) to secure his release."

The official asked for anonymity as he was not authorized to speak on the record.

The journalist was being held at al-Mansoura prison, Aden, by the STC, a secessionist group backed by the United Arab Emirates, which controls large parts of southern Yemen.

