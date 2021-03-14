(CNN) —

Our editors here at CNN Underscored test and research dozens of products a week. While there are hundreds of companies claiming their products can get you “the best sleep of your life,” not all live up to that lofty declaration. To get a sense of the products — from bedding to beauty products to sleep masks — that do live up to the hype, we asked our editors a simple question: “What are your favorite sleep-related products?”

Sleep masks

Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask ($50; nordstrom.com or amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask

For months I was struggling to get a good night’s sleep. From sleep supplements to soothing playlists, I felt as if I had tried it all — that is until I tried Slip’s Silk Sleep Mask. A little pricey yes, but the mask is super soft, comfortable and of course luxuriously silky which puts me to sleep almost instantly. And because the mask blocks out the light, I stay in a deep sleep until it’s time to wake up. —Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask ($34; anthropologie.com)

PHOTO: Anthropologie Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask

An eye mask that’s essentially a weighted blanket for your face. Need I say more? —Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Lewis N. Clark Men’s Travel Comfort Eye Mask ($10; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Lewis N. Clark Men's Travel Comfort Eye Mask

I have tried a variety of eye masks, from the more expensive Lunya and Slip Silk ones, to weighted lavender eye masks, and this $10 one is still the best one I’ve ever used. It has an adjustable strap which is nice because other sleep masks are generally too loose on me, and the little padding under each eye means that it truly blocks out all of the light. It’s also somewhat cushioned which makes it super comfortable. I’ve had mine for a few years and it holds up really well, even after a ton of washes. —Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Bedding

Pine and River Double-Brushed Soft Microfiber Comforter ($27.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Pine and River Double-Brushed Soft Microfiber Comforter

Living in a small New York apartment, functionality is key. I don’t have a lot of storage space, so I needed a comforter that worked for all seasons. I gave this microfiber comforter a try, and so far, I am impressed. This comforter is breathable, so I don’t suffer from night sweats but still keeps me cozy at night. I also loved that the breathable fabric is hypoallergenic — perfect for my sensitive skin. —Sarai Thompson, editorial coordinator

Parachute Linen Sheet Set (starting at $149; parachutehome.com)

PHOTO: Parachute Parachute Linen Sheet Set

After years of periodically waking up sweaty, it took me until the cursed year of 2020 (and reading our best linen sheets story) to finally succumb to the fact that linen sheets really may be worth the splurge. Parachute’s linen set won the title of the best linen sheets of 2021 and now I know why. They’re buttery soft, come in such gorgeous colors (I’m partial to the terra cotta brown and bone) and literally become softer with each wash. I loved them so much that I just bought a linen duvet cover to match and now my bed feels like a big ol’ cloud. —Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set (starting at $259; brooklinen.com) and Linen Duvet Cover (starting at $255; brooklinen.com)

PHOTO: Brooklinen Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set

I first tried Brooklinen’s linen sheets (CNN Underscored’s pick for softest linen sheets) at least 3 years ago, and I’ve never looked back. The linen texture might be new for some people, and it definitely was for me when I first tried it, but now that I’m a linen convert, I can’t look back. If you like a sort of natural/earthy aesthetic, you can’t go wrong with these beautiful sheets, plus they are comfy in the warm summer months and freezing winter months. I genuinely look forward to getting into bed, thanks to this linen duo. —Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Exclusive offer: This week only (3/15 to 3/21), CNN Underscored readers get 15% off Brooklinen’s Linen Core Sheet Set with code CNNSLEEP at checkout

Slip Silk Zippered Pillow Case ($89; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Slip Silk Zippered Pillow Case

I’ve heard time and time again that people swear by silk pillowcases for better skin, hair and sleep, so after doing my research, I decided to go with the super popular Silk Zippered Pillow Case from Slip — and now, I can’t remember a time without it. Since swapping out my standard cotton pillow case for this ultra-silky one, I can confidently say I’ve never slept better (or longer). Each morning, my hair appears to be far less tangled and frizzy, and best of all, my cheeks have remained pillow crease-free! —Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping ($39.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping

My favorite thing about staying at hotels is the plush and luxurious pillows. Now that I’m fully remote, I wanted to upgrade and bring that lux to feel to my bedroom, and these Beckham Hotel Collection pillows do just the trick. I sleep peacefully throughout the night without consistently adjusting to a ‘comfy spot.’ —Sarai Thompson, editorial coordinator

Target’s Casaluna Heavyweight Linen Blend Duvet & Pillow Sham Set ($99; target.com)

PHOTO: Target Target's Casaluna Heavyweight Linen Blend Duvet & Pillow Sham Set

Target is generally my go-to for affordable-yet-high-quality bedding (and everything in between), so when the retailer launched the Casaluna collection late last year, I knew I needed to snag something. I ultimately went with the highly-rated, under-$100 Heavyweight Linen Duvet & Sham Set in Sage Green and I love it. Not only is it gorgeous IRL but it is super soft and comfortable, too. —Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Buffy Eucalyptus Sheets (starting at $169; buffy.co)

PHOTO: Buffy Buffy Eucalyptus Sheets

These naturally dyed sheets from one of my favorite bedding brands, Buffy, are hands down the softest I’ve ever felt. They’re made from 100% eucalyptus fiber (that contains no essential oils and is safe for pets and kids), and are incredibly breathable, so they’re ideal for hot sleepers too. Best of all, they only get softer the more you wash them. —Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Brooklinen Down Alternative Pillow (starting at $59; brooklinen.com); Sealy Allergy Defense Pillow Protector ($12.99, originally $34; macys.com); Martha Stewart Collection Allergy Wise Dobby Stripe Down-Alternative Comforter ($71.99, originally $180; macys.com)

PHOTO: Brooklinen Brooklinen Down Alternative Pillow

I never had allergies until I turned 30. It’s the worst! Especially at night when I’m trying to sleep. As soon as I started using a hypoallergenic bedding my allergy symptoms decreased significantly. —Katelyn Gendron, SEO manager

Tempur-Pedic All-Purpose Peanut Pillow ($49; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Tempur-Pedic All-Purpose Peanut Pillow

I bought this peanut-shaped, memory foam pillow on a whim a few years ago (it was on sale!), and now I can’t envision my life without it. It’s the ideal shape for propping up your head and neck if you want to watch TV or read in bed (or if you suffer from neck pain or soreness), and it also relieves pressure on your back if you hold it between your knees while resting on your side. —Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Sleep apparel and nighttime beauty

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, Berry ($18; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Laneige Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

If you’re like me and follow a handful of beauty influencers on Instagram, it’s extremely likely you’ve already seen this K-beauty brand’s little pink tub on your feed at one point or another. As its name implies, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is an ultra-thick, nutrient-rich, leave-on lip mask that literally hydrates, soothes, and moisturizes your lips while you sleep. That’s right, it does the work for you! And although it’s meant to be worn overnight, it’s so good that I am constantly slathering it on my lips all day long. —Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Lunya Washable Silk Button-Down Pant Set ($258; lunya.co)

PHOTO: Lunya Lunya Washable Silk Button-Down Pant Set

For my birthday this year, I could not think of a better gift to myself than silk pajamas. I lay around in my pajamas more than ever right now, and as sad as that may sound, I wanted to try to make it feel fabulous instead. Enter: Lunya’s washable silk set. What I love most about this set is the cropped top that I now routinely wear with jeans and over a turtleneck, and the pants that have a slit up the side for an extra dash of style. Also, as advertised, you really can throw them in the washing machine, which feels like a miracle unto itself. Just wait until you feel how soft these are. —Rachel Lubitz, lifestyle editor

Exclusive offer: This week only (3/15 to 3/21), first-time Lunya shoppers can take $20 off their purchase of $100 or more with code CNNSLEEP

Parachute Waffle Robe ($119; parachutehome.com)

PHOTO: Parachute Parachute Waffle Robe

Everyone that has been to my home knows that I own an unreasonable amount of robes for one person. But ever since this luxe waffle robe from Parachute Home arrived at my doorstep a few months ago, I have *exclusively* worn it each day. (Sorry not sorry to my other robes.) As most expensive robes are, this particular one is SO high-quality and comfortable, I wear it before bed, I throw it on when I wake up in the morning and I even wear it while working from home. Not only is the ultra-soft waffle material lightweight enough to cool on warmer days, but it also keeps me extra warm and cozy on chilly days, too. Yes, it might be tough to justify the high price tag, but in my opinion, there is NO better treat-yourself-gift than this robe right here. —Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Tata Harper Bedtime Treatment ($60; tataharperskincare.com)

PHOTO: Hayley Saltzman Tata Harper Bedtime Treatment

I rub this treatment between my palms before bed and then take a few deep breaths, and it is like *magic*. I’ve also tried a number of different pillow sprays, lavender mists and aromatherapy blends and this one stands out above the rest. I also love the tiny, convenient package which takes up almost no space on my nightstand. A little goes a long way, so even though it’s pretty pricey, it lasts a very long time. —Hayley Saltzman, head of social media

Slip Silk Scrunchies ($39; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon Slip Silk Scrunchies

I have big curly hair, and I simply can’t sleep if it’s in my face. Thus, I only trust these luxe silk scrunchies by Slip to hold back my mane at night. Not only do they gently keep my hair held back without pulling, allowing me to remain headache-free, but they also ensure my hairstyle survives the night. —Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Gadgets

Philips Wake-Up Light HF3520 ($99.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Kai Burkhardt/CNN Philips Wake-Up Light HF3520

I absolutely love this Philips Wake-Up Light (which is our pick for best sunrise alarm clock) because of its gentle light and soothing sounds that gradually wake you up. Starting off my morning to the sounds of chirping birds or a bubbling stream is much better than using my phone as an alarm, and I’ve found myself waking up easier and more energized since I’ve started using it. —Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

Canopy Humidifier ($150; canopy.com)

PHOTO: Canopy Canopy Humidifier

At any given day, you are guaranteed to find Canopy’s super popular and small-yet-powerful humidifier at my desk. But more importantly, you’ll spot it at night on my bedside table in an effort to combat dry skin and symptoms of cold and flu. Besides keeping me healthy and promoting hydrated, glowing skin while I sleep (I mean, goals!), this machine also comes with a built-in white noise feature and aroma diffuser. It’d be an understatement to say that the Canopy Humidfier isn’t the holy grail of sleep products. —Stephanie Griffin, social media strategist

Pure Enrichment PureZone Breeze Tabletop 2-in-1 Air Purifier ($46.74; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Natasha Hatendi Pure Enrichment PureZone Breeze Tabletop 2-in-1 Air Purifier

Until recently I’ve depended on house plants to purifier the air in my home, as I never thought of getting a purifier because I didn’t really know which one to buy. Thanks to the Underscored reviews for best purifiers I decided to go with the Pure Enrichment Air Purifier for my bedroom. I can feel the difference in the quality of air but most of all it’s knowing that the air I breathe while I sleep is being cleaned and purified and that helps me relax and get the rest I need. —Natasha Hatendi, photo editor