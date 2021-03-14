Indian climate activist Disha Ravi speaks for first time since her arrest

New Delhi (CNN) Indian climate campaigner Disha Ravi revealed she never imagined her activism would see her jailed in her first statement since her controversial arrest and detention last month.

Ravi, who is in her early 20s, was arrested on charges relating to her role in disseminating a toolkit that provided a list of ways supporters could help Indian farmers' months-long protest against new laws that change how the country's agricultural industry operates.

Ravi has since been granted bail.

"In all the years that someone had asked me where I see myself in 5 years, I would have never answered 'jail' but here I was," she wrote, in a statement posted on Twitter. "Locked in my cell I wondered when it became a crime to think the most basic elements of sustenance on this planet were as much mine as theirs."

I'm letting this out into the internet void in order to present a narrative that is my own.



P.S. This is based on my personal experience and does not represent the opinion of any climate movement, group, or organisation. pic.twitter.com/djrieCZcn8 — Disha 𓆉 (@disharavii) March 13, 2021

Ravi's arrest provoked outrage from high-profile figures including author Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, and many Indian politicians, who accused authorities of trying to intimidate and muzzle a young woman for speaking her mind.

